Tayvallich summer events will be back with a bang

Restrictions to control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have led to Tayvallich Flower Show and Tayvallich Gala Weekend being cancelled.

The annual flower show, with classes for flowers, vegetables and home produce, was due to take place on August 12 this year. The show is a highlight for green-fingered gardeners with Tayvallich Primary School pupils encouraged to take part.

The committee still intends to have some form of event though, perhaps using virtual technology, without excluding gardeners who are not online.

The children’s section of this year’s competition, which was set up before lockdown began, is still going ahead. The artistic and horticultural skills of the gardeners of tomorrow are being tested in classes for potatoes, sunflowers, marigolds, painting and photography.

Judging will observe social distancing restrictions.

Mo MacLaurin, flower show president, commended the children for ‘keeping calm and carrying on’ in these trying times. Mo also commented that one of the positives that has come out of lockdown has been an upsurge in interest in baking and gardening and the flower show hopes to channel that enthusiasm. Further news about the show will be posted on its recently-launched Facebook page.

Tayvallich Gala Weekend is the main annual fundraiser to help keep the village hall running throughout the year. The event is a celebration of the unique character of Tayvallich, bringing villagers and visitors together in a community carnival. It was due to take place from July 24 to July 26.

The daytime gala, the evening ceilidh at the hall on the Saturday and the Friday evening barbecue at the Tayvallich Inn have all been cancelled.

Kirsten Logue, chairwoman of Tayvallich hall, hopes some kind of event may be held at a later date.

The summer season in Tayvallich may seem a little less exciting this year without these highlights, but both events should be back bigger and better next year.