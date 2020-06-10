Sheena shows the way as Tarbert tees off

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Golf started again at Glenralloch as lockdown measures were eased slightly across Scotland.

The first members were on the tee at 8am on Friday May 29 for the re-opening, followed by a steady stream as the day went on. The opening day saw around 30 members ease their way back on to the fairways by West Loch Tarbert.

Golfers really got back into the swing the following day, with 22 members gathering for the back to golf Stableford on Saturday. Members observed social distancing rules while enjoying a beautiful sunny day and a course in great condition.

Lady champion Sheena Ferguson showed the gents how it is done with a fantastic round of golf and a points tally of 42, giving her a clear victory. In second place was John MacNab on 38, with James Smyth third on 37.

Other highlights included magic twos from Iain Macalister at the eighth and James B MacNeill at the 12th.

It was a successful, if strange, day back at Glenralloch but one that worked well with the rules impeccable observed.