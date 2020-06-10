Letters to the editor – June 5, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Kilmartin church future

Sir,

Thank you for publishing the informative article in your May 22 edition about the ongoing consultation for the old Kilmartin church building, which runs to June 16.

We would like to remind readers, particularly those who live in Slockavullin, Ford, Bridgend and Kilmichael Glassary and all the homes in between, that the consultation is for everyone who lives in the Dunadd area.

So please share your views – http://dunadd.scot/church/ and then click ‘Register Your Opinion’.

Gary Linstead, Dunadd Community Enterprise.

Charity ambulance birthday

Sir,

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) marked its seventh anniversary on May 22.

I look back with pride and gratitude on a service that has saved and improved thousands of lives and on the organisations, communities, businesses and individuals across Scotland who helped launch and sustain that service.

None of us could have foreseen the situation we find ourselves in, as we reach this landmark seventh birthday. This is a challenging operational environment for our aircrew and an extremely difficult period for our fundraising teams as the restrictions are preventing all the events, talks and activities taking place which are so essential to help support the country’s only charity-funded helicopter air ambulance service.

It costs around £4 million each year to fund our Perth and Aberdeen-based helicopter air ambulances. Every penny needed to keep these two lifesavers in the air seven days a week, 365 days a year, is donated by the people of Scotland. We receive no statutory government funding.

Yet, as I reflect on how the Scottish public has risen to every request we have made of them over the past seven years, I feel confident they will not abandon ‘The People’s Helicopter’ at this particular time of need.

Please support SCAA if you can and help us celebrate the seventh anniversary of this lifesaving service – your service.

John Bullough, Chairman, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Perth Airport.

Proud of Scout leaders

Sir,

Volunteers are always important. But in challenging times, when our communities need them most, they are invaluable.

During Volunteers’ Week – June 1 to June 7 – I am so proud of the Scout volunteers in Scotland. Together they are helping tens of thousands of young people gain skills for life – helping them speak up, play their part and find their place in the world.

To keep everyone safe, Scouts aren’t able to meet face to face. But this hasn’t stopped our volunteers from supporting young people. So many of our brilliant leaders are still running meetings online, helping Scouts catch up with their friends and continue to earn their awards.

At a time when our children’s lives are so badly disrupted, these sessions are providing a sense of normality and continuity that’s so important for their well-being. We have also been supporting families across Scotland and beyond with free resources at scouts.org.uk/the-great-indoors.

I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers, whether you drive the minibus, make the drinks, look after the accounts or help deliver vital skills for life. We couldn’t do it without you. Your kindness and resilience in these tough times is inspiring and is making a difference.

Andrew Sharkey, chief commissioner, Scouts Scotland

On the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page last week we asked the question: ‘What has lockdown made you realise?’

Alison Macdonald replied: ‘Lockdown has made me realise I took the little things for granted, being able to visit family and friends whenever I like, going out for lunch, celebrating occasions and just being able to go for a drive because I can. But seeing how our wee community comes together in times of need is always inspiring. Everything from businesses/volunteers adapting to supply frontline workers with much-needed supplies, to people volunteering to collect shopping and essentials for people shielding. It’s made me realise community spirit is still very much alive in Lochgilphead and all over Mid Argyll.’

Belinda Braithwaite posted: ‘That I can find joy in small things such as the birds and connections with friends and the community. And that nature didn’t know we were in lockdown and spring sprung into life.’

Duncan Black said: ‘What it’s made me realise is just how many people evidently long to be in Stasi-esque organisations and just how easily tyranny can be implemented under the excuse of fear or political pandering.’

Fyonna Doe responded: ‘Not to take anything for granted, especially seeing my family and friends, going for lunches, getting my hair done – everyday things that were the norm until the lockdown.’

Niamh Rodden posted: ‘To not take anyone or anything for granted, especially seeing family and friends. It never seemed like a big deal till now when you aren’t able to do so, especially when you have small children and grandparents are missing out on so much. But we are all keeping each other safe. Stay home unless it’s completely necessary, stay safe and hopefully the day we get to see family again won’t be far away.’

Karen Pickering said: ‘That people do care. I never realised how much I took seeing family and friends for granted until now.’

Morag Macdonald replied: ‘My home is my safe place and I would be in a mess without the care of my husband. How much I miss my family and how I need to hug them.’

Cathie Wilson responded: ‘I miss my family and I can honestly put up with hubbys weird singing noises!’