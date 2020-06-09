Shinty season to be localised in light of COVID

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

All shinty cup and league competitions have been cancelled for the rest of the season, to be replaced by localised matches when it is deemed safe to do so.

The decision was made by the governing body at a meeting last Thursday following discussions with sportscotland and an update from international team doctor John Wallace.

The Camanachd Association board met to consider the implications of COVID-19 and having examined in detail the latest guidance issued by the Scottish Government decided the focus should be on providing competitive opportunities and reducing travel for everyone.

Camanachd Association president Keith Loades said: ‘This decision was taken to provide clarity for clubs but also to highlight our commitment to the protection and well-being of our community.

‘We can only deliver competition when it is safe to do so and in line with what our clubs and officials are comfortable engaging with at that time.’

The Camanachd Association commended the important role shinty clubs continue to play during the pandemic to engage their members and support their communities.