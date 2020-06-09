Plans in place for 2021 Camanachd Cup Final

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Following last week’s expected cancellation of shinty’s 2020 cup competitions, the Camanachd Association has confirmed with title sponsor Tulloch Homes and Kingussie Camanachd Club that the plan to host the final in Kingussie will be postponed for a year and will now take place on September 18 2021.

The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final will return to the Highland venue for the first time since 1999 and for its 125th anniversary.

First contested in 1896, the final of shinty’s national knock-out cup competition promises to be a brilliant day out for all the family and a chance to watch two of the country’s elite shinty teams.

Hundreds of tickets have already been sold and to be part of this historic moment you can secure your tickets, including some exclusive offers, on shinty.com.

The 2021 final takes place at The Dell and will be one of the biggest stagings of the event in its 125-year history with live traditional music, entertainment and a dedicated Kids Zone adding to the festival feel.

The first final of the Camanachd Cup took place at Inverness on April 25 1896. Great interest was centred on the match, played at Needlefield, a piece of ground situated between Longman Road and Cromwell’s Fort, which was described as being ‘in good condition for the game’.

The contending teams were Kingussie and Glasgow Cowal, two brilliant exponents of the game. The day was practically observed as a holiday in Kingussie and the special train which conveyed the team to Inverness brought more than 400 people to see the contest. From strath and glen, ardent enthusiasts are said to have flocked into the city, the streets of which contained wearers of kilt and knickerbocker galore.

Entrance was a shilling and there were around 1,000 present. Gate receipts amounted to £41. As the teams lined up on the field, the crowd anxiously weighed up their physical abilities.

At the end of the day, Kingussie emerged victorious winning the championship by two hails – as they were then described – to Cowal’s 0.

News of the victory of the home team was received with much satisfaction in Kingussie and district and the players were accorded an ovation on their return, met by pipers and others carrying lighten torches, assembling at the station, and marching through the town, while bonfires were lit above the burgh and two on the farm of Dunachton.

Gates for next year’s final will open at 10am on the day with the rising stars of shinty contesting the MacMaster Cup U14 final before the throw-up for the main event in the afternoon.

The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final attracts thousands of spectators on the day and is also broadcast live by BBC Scotland across television, radio and online platforms.

To buy your ticket contact your local club or buy online via www.shinty.com. For further information call 01463 715931.