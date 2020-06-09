‘No free rein for bikers’ – O’Hara

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has hit out at the behaviour of bikers as lockdown continues.

Writing on social media, Mr O’Hara said on June 1: ‘Over the last few days I’ve had several constituents contact me with concerns about an increase in motorcyclists in Argyll and Bute, particularly in the Inveraray area.

‘In ‘normal’ times this would not be unusual and as long as speeding is not taking place, I know many local businesses welcome the passing trade these visitors provide.

‘These, however, are not normal times and just because people are staying at home and there are less cars about, this does not mean bikers can have free rein on our roads.’

Roads policing inspector Archie McGuire said: ‘If it appears to officers during the course of their patrols that anyone, including motorcyclists or other road users may be in breach of current Scottish Government advice or requirements, they will engage with them explaining why this is necessary and encourage them to co-operate. Where appropriate, and as a last resort, officers will enforce the law.’