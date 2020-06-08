Happy lockdown birthday – June 5, 2020
Having a birthday during the lockdown is strange, to say the least. While government guidelines on minimising social contact are in place, sadly we can’t enjoy a birthday celebration with friends and family.
You can, though, have your birthday celebrated in the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Happy Birthday
Send us a photograph of your family member or friend enjoying their special day and we will publish it and wish them a happy birthday.
Remember to include their full name, age, where they are from and a bit about what you did to make the day at home special.
Send your photographs to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk