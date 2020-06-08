Announcements – June 5, 2020

DEATHS

CRAWFORD – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig on May 29, 2020, Amy Crawford, née Snowden, in her 76th year, of 4 Dochas Place, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of the late John Cameron (Cammy Crawford), dear mother of Catherine Ann and proud nanny of Andreana and Thomas. A respected mother-in-law of George and a good neighbour and dear friend to many.

A private family service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Sadly missed.

FORTUNE – Suddenly at home, 5 Burnbank Cottages, Drumlemble, on May 29, 2020, Susan Fortune, in her 69th year, dearly beloved mum of Kerry and a loving grandma of Milly, Struan and Ruaridh. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MACDONALD – On June 1, 2020, peacefully, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Alexander (Sandy) Shand MacDonald, in his 85th year, a dearly loved father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle and dear friend of many. A private burial, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Carsaig Cemetery, Tayvallich.

MACDOUGALL –

Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 28, 2020, Neil MacDougall (Donna), in his 80th year, Duncrannag, Carradale, dearly beloved husband of the late Jeanette Blair MacDougall, much loved father of Elspeth, Lorne and the late Matthew and a proud papa of Caitlin and Alex. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MACINTYRE – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 31, 2020, Mairi Macintyre, in her 59th year, Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of Mary and the late Iain Macintyre, loving sister of Iain and Eileen, sister-in-law of June and Bobby and a loving aunt and great aunt. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MCLULLICH – Peacefully, at Glenafton Care Home in Glasgow, on Monday, May 25, 2020, in her 107th year, Mary McKechan McLullich, née Dickson, formerly of Tayvallich. Loving wife of the late Duncan, mother, granny, great granny, mother-in-law and aunt. Funeral will be private and a celebration of Mary’s life will be held in Tayvallich at a later date.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ARMOUR – The family of the late Margaret Armour would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, messages and phone calls received following their sad loss. A special thanks to carers from Kintyre Community Care Team, Carers Direct and all nursing staff, both the community nurses and Campbeltown Hospital, and everyone at Shopper-Aide for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Mum over the last few years. Our thanks also to Rev W Crossan for a personal service and tribute to Mum, and to T A Blair Funeral Directors and Argyll and Bute Council cemetery staff, Andrew and Robert, for their assistance. For those unable to attend due to the current restrictions on funerals, your kind wishes and thoughts at this time are much appreciated.

MACALISTER HALL – The family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for cards, flowers and phone calls received following the sad sudden loss of Calum. Many thanks to Police Scotland for their help and sensitivity, also to undertakers Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professionalism, and thanks to all who helped on the day. Special thanks to Rev Steve Fulcher for his very comforting and personal graveside service.

MCMURCHY – Susan and Fiona would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of their mum, Dorothy. Special thanks to Maggie Wilkieson for all her kindness, care and attention and to the Marie Curie and district nursing team, all of whom enabled Mum to remain at home. Also thanks to the doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital for their care over the last few years. Thank you to Rev Steve Fulcher for his comforting service and to Kenny Blair and family for their help and support. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who came out and paid their last respects to Mum.

MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of our beloved husband and father, Colin, who died on June 9, 2014.

Forever with us.

– Tottie and family.

LANG – In memory of Campbell, died June 4, 2004.

They say time’s a healer

That life has to go on

But my life will never be the same

Since you have gone.

– Helen.