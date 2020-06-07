Police report – June 5, 2020
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Careless driving and failing to stop
About 4.45pm on Tuesday May 26 on the A83 between Inverneill and Tarbert, a White Toyota Proace van collided with a blue Volkswagen Caddy van. The Toyota van failed to stop and continued north towards Inverneill. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Abusive behaviour and dangerous driving
On Saturday May 30 on the A83 at Inveraray, a man, aged 31, allegedly drove in a dangerous manner at 5pm and approached a woman and behaved in an abusive manner. Police arrested and charged the man who was held for court. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Suspected dog attack
A sheep sustained injuries, allegedly caused by a dog, in a field near High Ronachan, Clachan, around 6.30pm on Tuesday May 26. Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.