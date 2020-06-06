Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 5, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Welcome kindness

The thought of intensive care nurses and doctors working in uncomfortable PPE to help COVID-19 patients in stifling heat while wondering where they would find fresh kit – then the welcome sight of fresh, clean and bright scrubs all the way from Mid Argyll – it is a wonderful story.

The sewing group should be proud and they have been helped by West Coast Motors, MacLeod Construction and many others along the way.

Convoy of care

Last Thursday’s convoy was a wonderful sight and a fitting, hopefully final, tribute to key workers as lockdown begins to ease.

Easy now

Looking at the volume of traffic on the roads – and motorbikes were particularly noticeable – last weekend it’s pretty clear many folk are ignoring the rules since last week’s tentative easing of lockdown.

If they don’t get a grip we could easily see a second wave of coronavirus hitting us in short order.

Aiming high

We wish Ella Fyfe the best of luck in her ambitions. Wouldn’t it be fantastic to have a Lochgilphead girl as the first Scotswoman in space?