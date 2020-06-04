Thin and weak, but miracle cat Travis is back home

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A family cat has turned up alive – almost three weeks after going missing from his Lochgilphead home.

Brodie Crescent resident Sandra Johnston reported her son’s ginger cat Travis missing after he disappeared on May 16.

An appeal via social media and the Argyllshire Advertiser got the word out there.

A delighted Sandra contacted the Advertiser to say that Travis was returned to her on Thursday June 4 – some 19 days after he was last seen.

Travis, an Oriental Red, turned up after being found stuck in builder’s rubble at the former opticians premises in Lochgilphead, currently undergoing refurbishment.

He was found by builders working for Tarbert firm Stewart Macdonald, and Sandra believes it was one of the workers by the name of Ewan who managed to retrieve Travis.

‘Somebody knew I was missing a cat and thought it matched the description,’ said Sandra, ‘so he was put in a bag and taken round to me. It was Travis right enough.’

‘He must have been there for a while because I can feel every verterbra on his back, but he’s alive and that’s the main thing.

‘He is weak, but has taken some food and water and he is sleeping. We’ll need to keep an eye on him for a while.

Sandra added: ‘Thanks to Ewan, Stewart MacDonald builders and everyone who helped with returning Travis to his home.’