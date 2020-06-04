Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions eased

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council is urging people to act responsibly and follow national guidance following a busy weekend at popular beauty spots.

The warm weather brought high numbers of visitors to the area including Luss and Arrochar which in turn created anti-social issues including parking congestion and littering in the village and across beaches.

Councillor Robin Currie, the council’s policy lead for roads and infrastructure said: ‘It is disappointing some people chose to ignore national advice and clearly travelled more than five miles to visit. We cannot be complacent whilst the risk of infection remains.

‘The reckless actions of a few may impact us all. Ignoring advice to stay local will simply delay our recovery and have a further impact on the economy.’

The council will continue to work closely with Police Scotland to monitor anti-social behaviour and are dedicating extra resources to popular sites including Luss this weekend, by having more wardens on site.