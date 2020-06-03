Valuers appeal for art works after local painting sells for £64,900

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Dig out your antiques and dust off your heirlooms – experts Bonhams will be offering free virtual valuation days across Argyll and Bute next week.

It is a chance for people with potential treasures on their hands to come forward if they live in Oban, Mull, Coll, Tiree, Islay, Jura, Campbeltown, Tarbet, Inveraray, Dalmally, Lochgoilhead or Tighnabruaich.

Taking place between 10am and noon from Tuesday June 9 until Thursday June 11, the valuers and auctioneers are interested in all manner of goods.

They will offer valuations of art and antiques including pictures, silver, jewellery, ceramics, glass, clocks, furniture and collectables such as whisky.

A spokesman said: ‘The Bonhams team have been working hard to embrace new technology to provide their specialist services to the community and we are delighted to announce that we are going to be conducting online valuation appointments in the Argyll area.’

An oil painting entitled ‘An Old Croft, Iona’ sold for £64,900 five years ago. It showed a view looking over Cuil Phail croft towards the Ross of Mull and Ben Buie. It was painted by acclaimed Scottish artist Francis Campbell Boileau Cadell (1883-1937) – famed for his works in Edinburgh and Iona. It was acquired from the artist by family descent.

A late 18th-century bronze bell from the American-registered ship, The Birmingham Packet of Philadephia, also sold for £4,437 in May 2019.

Cindy Verser, of the Mariners’ Museum, Virginia, found that The Birmingham Packet was either built or launched out of Philadelphia in 1790 – 230 years ago.

While under the command of Captain Bowden and sailing between America and the Clyde with a cargo of cotton, it ran aground on Christmas Day 1806 and was wrecked off the south-west corner of the Mull of Kintyre.

The bell found its way to Glenbarr Abbey, three miles from the site of the wreck, where it spent the next 212 years of its life, said Bonhams.

It holds over 400 sales a year in more than 60 categories at salerooms in Edinburgh, London, New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Sydney and Hong Kong.

To book a virtual appointment or to find out how to take part, people should contact valuations.scotland@bonhams.com or call Gordon McFarlan on 07967 552586.

People can also visit www.bonhams.com/valuation_events/30337/