Linda looks forward to retirement after 40 years nursing

Glenaray Ward said a fond farewell to Linda Anderson this week as she retired after a 40-year nursing career.

Linda, of Inveraray, began her nursing training at Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow in 1977 and qualified three years later.

Band six senior staff nurse Linda, aged 60, retired from Mid Argyll Hospital on Monday May 25 but as a result of coronavirus restrictions, colleagues were unable to give her the send off they would have wanted.

Instead, there was a ward collection and a low-key, socially distanced tea to mark the occasion as Linda was presented with flowers and a retirement gift.

Colleagues old and new wished her well, with many cards and gifts received.

A fellow nurse of Linda’s told the Advertiser: ‘Linda is all about her patients, caring for them and being their voice when they are unable to have one. She has always been there for the families of patients as well. She also gives a lot to the Inveraray community and is well thought of in her home town.

‘We wish her all the best for a long and happy retirement.’