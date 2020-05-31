Stark warning to anyone heading to the coast this weekend

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Her Majesty’s Coastguard is warning people not to take risks at the coast today.

The warning came as lockdown eased meaning coastal exercise and visits are allowed.

And with the good weather set to continue today, many people will take the opportunity to visit the coast. However, the usual risks the coast poses have been amplified as local authorities and land owners may not have had the opportunity to make their usual safety provisions.

Anyone going to a beach should take personal responsibility, avoid the dangers and keep themselves safe.

Three people died last weekend in separate incidents and HM Coastguard says there’s a real danger more there could be more fatalities this weekend.

Director of HM Coastguard Claire Hughes said: ‘We can’t emphasise this enough – the sea has no respect for whether you’re local or not, whether you’re experienced or not – the sea is unmerciful if it catches you out.’

‘But help us to help you. We know how beautiful the coast is but it’s deadly if you get it wrong and your choices might put your family and friends at risk as well as yourself. And every time our front line responders respond – as they always do and always will – they’re put at risk too.’

‘Please, #BeBeachSafe

‘Check tide times. Remember the sea has currents and rip tides that can’t easily be seen. Leave inflatables at home. Check your kit before you go onto the water. Make sure you have fully charged phones or other means of contact. Look out for each other. But above all, please keep safe and if you get into trouble and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Don’t make this weekend’s trip to the coast memorable for all the wrong reasons.