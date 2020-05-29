Mid Argyll golf clubs tee-off as lockdown eases

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Golf clubs across the region are planning to re-open on a limited basis on Friday May 29, following the latest Scottish Government guidance.

Lochgilphead Golf Club’s course will be open to members only in the first instance and members must pre-book tee times in line with Scottish Golf guidelines. Tee times can be booked on tee sheets at the door of the club. Anyone requiring an application form can contact enquiry@lochgilphead-golf.com

Ele Hunter of Lochgilphead Golf Club said: ‘Return to golf has been a long time coming but green keeping staff and volunteers have been busy on the course ensuring it is in tip-top condition, though the lovely warm dry weather which we all enjoyed was a challenge for our greens.

‘Players will see a slightly different course, with different rules to ensure we are adhering to the guidelines. There will be no benches around the course, no bins and compulsory putting with flags in to name but a few.

‘It is hoped that as we move through the phases it won’t be too long until we can once again welcome visitors. Similar to other small businesses, it has been a tough time for us financially and we would like to extend our thanks to the members who have supported the club through this difficult time.’

As reported in last week’s Argyllshire Advertiser, Tarbert Golf Club has also been spruced up during lockdown.

A re-opening of the Glenralloch course from May 29, to members only, has since been announced. The club has carefully followed the guidelines set out by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Golf Union and are hopeful that as the year goes on, to be able to welcome visitors and casual golfers.

On Saturday May 30 the club is having a ‘get back to golf’ Stableford for ladies and gents members.

The committee has re-structured the fixture list and members should check the clubs Facebook page and website for details.

On Saturday June 6 the club will host the first round of the Fyne Tankard, and members must enter the ballot sheet and play in groups of two.

Tarbert members are asked to follow the instructions in the starter hut at the first tee. Anyone who wishes to join as a member should contact John MacNab

Good weather has helped volunteers and the part-time greenkeeper at Inveraray Golf Club get the course in great shape.

‘Speaking this week, Derek McCulloch of the club said: ‘We are planning to open on May 29, following the Scottish Golf guidelines.’