In this week’s edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser
This week’s edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser is now available and is online here.
This week’s front page features a story about a disabled Mid Argyll resident who says he has received all kinds of abuse – from frowns to shouted obscenities – because he drives a campervan during lockdown.
He is not on holiday, however, and says he needs it simply to get around.
He is speaking out before things ‘get out of hand’.
This week’s newspaper also features:
- The latest on Furnace and Ford pylon camp controversy
- Stirring things up with the Spoony People
- Golf club members let loose on pristine fairways
- ‘Going on a bike ride from who knows where isn’t part of the guidelines’ – sunny Inveraray trip less than welcome in lockdown
For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of the Argyllshire Advertiser today.