Disabled campervan user abused during lockdown

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Lochgilphead man says he has been subjected to abuse for driving a campervan during lockdown – a vehicle he needs as his regular mode of transport.

Mark Carter says things have reached the point where he had to speak out ‘before things get out of hand’.

A former police officer, he was injured on duty more than 30 years ago and left disabled and in chronic pain, which he suffers to this day.

Now aged 61, Mr Carter explained: ‘I cannot walk very far or stand for any length of time. In fact, sitting has its moments.

‘I need a vehicle that can allow me to lie down. As it is, a trip to Glasgow causes much pain for a week or more.

‘My medication is controlled and causes severe side effects which require me to have close access to a toilet.’

The only vehicle that can provide a bed, toilet and space for a mobility scooter is, says Mr Carter, a campervan.

While attending an appointment on May 19 at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital using his van, he was subjected to abuse including shouted obscenities, middle finger salutes, aggressive gestures and clear disapproving looks from members of the public.

‘No-one would want to attend a consultant’s appointment in hospital under the current situation unless they really had to, said Mr Carter, ‘so the stress levels were already high. It wasn’t a pleasant experience.’

He claims to have endured similar behaviour while using his van around Lochgilphead. Earlier this week he was on his way to a local spot for permitted exercise when he says a driver gestured aggressively towards him because he was in a campervan.

‘I have been so worried that while parked for my exercise my campervan might be damaged,’ he said.

Mr Carter added: ‘I fully understand the rules during these difficult times and I have abided by them.

‘I did not ask to be injured on duty and have been with chronic pain for more than half of my life. My career, my interests, my fitness are gone and this additional stress hurts.

‘Please find out the facts before hurling abuse and obscenities.’