Colourful and noisy final salute to key workers
Mid Argyll provided a suitably impressive salute for the final Thursday evening Clap for Carers.
A special parade passed through Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead on Thursday May 28 for what is expected to be the last weekly 8pm acknowledgement for health and care staff plus all key workers who have kept us going in coronavirus lockdown.
(Hint – turn the sound on when watching the video)