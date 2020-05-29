Announcements – May 29, 2020

DEATHS

ALLAN – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 23, 2020, Jean Kelly Allan, in her 82nd year, 68 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Galbraith Allan (Bert) much loved mum of William, Marie, Robert and the late Iain and loving nan of Jamie, Chanel, Mark, Leigh, Rebecca, Paul and Julian. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MACALISTER HALL – Suddenly on May 12, 2020, Calum Stuart MacAlister Hall, in his 74th year, dearly beloved dad of Jen, Martin and Tristan, loving grandad of James, Drew, Melody and Emmylou, much loved brother of Carol, Trisha and the late Donald and a much loved uncle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

PRYDE – Peacefully at Orchard House Care Home, Carluke on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Margaret McMillan Pryde, née Docherty, aged 94 years. Wife of the Captain Jack Pryde, a loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of the family. Sadly missed.

WYLIE – Peacefully at Highbrake House, Clitheroe on May 24, 2020, David Ferguson Wylie, in his 87th year, dearly beloved husband of the late May, dear brother and uncle.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BLACK – Catherine, Andrew, Lorna and John wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, and church congregations across Kintyre and further afield, for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Robert, and to the community of Campbeltown for their overwhelming tribute to Robert on the day of his funeral. We sincerely thank staff at Campbeltown hospital for responding swiftly and compassionately to Robert when he became unwell. We are grateful to the ICU staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital who cared for Robert with unwavering skill and dedication. Thanks also to Kenneth and Rhys Blair, funeral directors, for their professionalism and sensitivity at this difficult time. Sincere thanks too to Calum Lawson and colleagues from Campbeltown ambulance station, and stations throughout Scotland, for their supportive tributes to Robert. Robert was a good friend to many, reflected in the widespread tributes received from people in the town he loved, which has supported and uplifted us more than words can say.

MACVICAR – The family of the late Margaret (Nurse) MacVicar would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and phone calls received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Margaret and the family over the last four years. Our thanks also to Rev. David Carruthers for a personal service and tribute to Margaret; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient services; to Morna for beautiful floral tributes and also to Argyll & Bute Council gravediggers for their assistance. For those unable to attend due to the current restrictions on funerals, your kind wishes and thoughts at this time are a constant support to the family.

MCDONALD – Margaret and family of the late George would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for cards, flowers and phone calls received. Special thanks to Dr Lazarus, Dr McGovern, Jamie O May, and Community nurses Jackie, Theresa and all at Carers Direct. Also thanks to Rev William Crossan and Kenneth Blair and family for their help and professionalism. Finally we would like to thank everyone who paid their respects to George on his final journey which was a great comfort to us.

MEMORIAMS

LAIDLAW COFFIELD – May 30, 2000.

Missed every day

– Martin and family.

MCCUMMISKEY – In loving memory of Mary, who died on May 29, 2019. A much loved mum, gran and wife of the late Harry. Sadly missed. In our thoughts every day.

– Lorna, John, Diane and all the family. Xxxx

MITCHELL – In loving memory of a beloved son, brother and uncle Robert, tragically killed, June 1, 1987, age 16.

To think we did not say goodbye

Will always bring regret

But hearts that always loved

Never will forget

– Mum, Stephen, Andrew, Paul and family.