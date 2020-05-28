Welcome to virtual heaven for a very good cause

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

There has rarely been a time when the need for emotional and practical support for young people in Scotland has been more urgently needed.

But one Mid Argyll family has hit upon a colourful way of helping out during the coronavirus crisis.

Katherine Haig and her family will open up their garden at Achabhraid, Inverneill, this weekend to raise money for Scottish charity Children 1st.

Katherine said: ‘We are trying to help secure funds that will aid in giving critical emotional and practical support to vulnerable children during these trying times.’

She had hoped to host an open garden fundraiser at the end of May in support of the charity, but that is clearly not possible.

But undaunted – and with the help of daughter Eilidh – Katherine plans to host an online version of the event on Sunday May 31.

Eilidh has been busy updating her blog daily with fantastic pictures of plants, flowers, wildlife and views from the garden.

‘My mum has been spending as much time in the garden as possible to make sure it is beautiful, while also working from home,’ said Eilidh.

A full garden tour video will be posted online this Sunday and Eilidh explained: ‘The main goal is to raise money for a worthwhile charity, but we also wish to ensure everyone can have a little glimpse of the beauty Argyll has to offer from wherever they are in the world.’

A Just Giving fundraising page – Katherine’s Achabhraid Virtual Garden Open – and Facebook event page have been set up.

Eilidh added: ‘We have already had people access the website from Kenya, Spain, USA and Japan which is exciting. We are encouraging feedback and interaction from everyone, not just those who donate, though, of course, it would be wonderful if they did.’

You can view Eilidh’s blog at www.eilidhhaig.squarespace.com – and look out for the Facbook video from 10am on Sunday May 31.