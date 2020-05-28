Convoy for Carers set for an impressive final salute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tonight’s Clap for Carers is set to go out with a bang in Mid Argyll.

In what is likely to be a last hurrah for the event – a fixture during lockdown – look out for a special parade passing through Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead this evening, Thursday May 28.

People isolated from social contact across the UK for the last 10 weeks have been saluting the NHS, carers and key workers every rattling the pots and pans, playing instruments and clapping each Thursday at 8pm.

As lockdown measures begin to be eased by the Scottish and UK governments, this evening is likely to be the last salute.

Echoing the parade of commercial vehicles though Lochgilphead a few weeks back, this evening will see a far larger and more impressive convoy paying tribute to the people looking after us.

West Coast Motors’ Robert MacKay is one of the lead organisers, and he told the Advertiser: ‘The convoy is back, but this time it’s bigger and better. A lot more local companies are taking part, and we expect the parade to be two or three times bigger than last time.

‘It will be quite a sight to see, and something to remember from our time under lockdown.’

The parade will set off at 7.40pm from Ardfenaig care home in Ardrishaig and head for Lochgilphead. After driving through town to Mid Argyll Hosptital for the final salute to NHS staff, it will proceed back along Argyll Street then Union Street towards Lochgilphead Community Centre, after which look out for the parade making its way round the Kilmory area.

Robert added: ‘As we are now easing out of lockdown measures we thought we would do it in style and go out with a bang as a special show of appreciation.

‘We would ask anyone coming out to see the parade to observe social distancing, which remains in force.’