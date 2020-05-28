Armed Forces Advice Project reaches out to west Argyll and the islands

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Distance, transport, support, benefits, loneliness, pride.

These words sum up some of the challenges faced by armed forces veterans living in Argyll and Bute, particularly in west Argyll and on the islands. But for many, help could be just a phone call away.

Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is a focal point for our armed forces community providing free impartial and confidential advice.

Soon, veterans will be invited to a ‘Brew and Blether’ support group for advice and company.

In Argyll and Bute, the Armed Forces Advice Service is provided by adviser Sandra Staniland, based at the bureau’s offices in Lochgilphead.

‘Two of the challenges faced, particularly for our older veterans, is distance and access to extra support,’ she said. ‘While the east of the county is condensed into areas that are easily accessible and where it is easy for people to travel to bigger cities without a thought, journeys in west Argyll have to be planned.

‘The success of other support groups and organisations in these larger urban areas is due, in part, to travel not being an issue. From regular bus and train services to calling a taxi, it does not pose the same logistical problems as it does living in a rural setting or on an island.

‘For a veteran living either on the islands or the west coast, however, this can be a huge issue, especially if they no longer have their own transport and do not wish to be a burden on friends or families.

‘Families may live in other areas so loneliness is a big issue and pride also inhibits asking for help when it is needed.’

As soon as the coronaviruls situation allows, Sandra will be starting support sessions called ‘Brew and Blether’ which will be open to all veterans and their partners.

‘I hope this may encourage older people, especially these living alone, to come along for advice and company,’ explained Sandra.

Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau helped armed forces veterans gain £71,365 in benefits and grants during the last year.

Sandra, who has been an adviser for seven years, added: ‘I do this job because I genuinely love it and I’ve met and worked with amazing people, some of whom have experienced dreadful situations.

‘It is challenging, but also very rewarding. To be able to offer an extra level of support to our veterans is vital, even if it’s simply picking up the phone for a wee blether, especially for these living in remote and rural areas of Argyll and Bute.’

Contact Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice by emailing info@abcab.org.uk or calling 01546 605550.