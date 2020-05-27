Pods a remote possibility, says councillor

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

As social media giant Twitter announced it was allowing its staff to work from home ‘forever’ if they wished, a councillor has suggested garden pods could be used by Argyll and Bute Council staff working from home.

Rory Colville, the authority’s policy lead for support services, suggested the council look at the potential of staff being able to work from home permanently in future – and wondered whether garden pods might help.

He put the idea to the council’s business continuity committee after hearing a report on the radio on the popularity of the pods.

Many council staff are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and council committee members were conducting the meeting, on Thursday May 14, via Skype.

Councillor Colville said: ‘I was listening to the radio this morning and there was one company which is blossoming in this situation, in that they provide pods to put in your garden to work from home.

‘Could we give some consideration to this?’

Councillor Kieron Green questioned the practicality of the idea: ‘It is a great idea if you have a garden, but there will be a lot of us with no gardens in smaller properties.’