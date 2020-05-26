Three fined after Cobbler rescue

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Three walkers were fined after Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team was called out on Sunday May 24 for the first time since lockdown began.

Police Scotland requested the team’s assistance at 3.20pm to rescue three hillwalkers from Motherwell who were lost in cloud on the 2,900-foot Cobbler.

All three were found and safely escorted down the hill – social distancing in place.

Police later fined the walkers for breaching Scottish lockdown regulations.

The team was later forced to respond to derogatory social media comments about the walkers’ actions, posting: ‘We only report the facts of the event without personal details or opinions and do not want to put people off calling for help when accidents happen.

‘They can, and do, happen to everyone. Please be respectful of each other and of local and national guidance.’