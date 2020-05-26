Councillor re-admitted to Conservative Party after being suspended

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman has been re-admitted to the Conservative Party.

Councillor Redman was one of 25 members suspended from the Tory party last November over claims of Islamophobic and other prejudicial social media posts.

At the time, Councillor Redman claimed he was set up.

News he was no longer suspended came one week ago via a phone call and an official email from the Scottish Conservative Central Office, he said.

‘I’m delighted that after a long and thorough process I’ve been re-admitted to the party. I never doubted I would. I was an innocent man. I’m not a prejudiced person and I never have been.’

Management of the local Conservative Association has also been contacted, he said.

‘I’m happy to be back, continuing to campaign and support the Conservatives and to fight for my local area,’ he said, adding he was ‘hugely grateful’ for all the messages of support he received from the public, Conservatives and non-Conservatives.

Councillor Redman said he had also noticed a ‘massive uptake’ of social media followers since the suspension.

Back in November Councillor Redman said he had been targeted because he was such an ‘active’ councillor and ‘strong’ Conservative and claimed the naming and shaming scenario had been ‘engineered’ to distract from Labour’s own woes in the run up to the General Election.

The 25 suspensions, involving serving and ex-Conservative councillors, followed a dossier containing names that was produced by an anonymous Twitter user and handed to the Conservative Party.