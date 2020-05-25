Lochgilphead entrepreneurs reach higher

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Six Lochgilphead High School students will become the first to achieve the equivalent of a Higher for their entrepreneurial skills when results are officially announced on June 2.

Despite having to complete their assignments online, they will be informed by their teachers they have successfully completed the Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) Company Programme – making them the first in the country to gain the new SCQF-accredited qualification.

The students had to establish an operational business to demonstrate practical skills in management, finance and marketing as well as show an entrepreneurial drive.

Under lockdown, Young Enterprise Scotland continued to liaise with students online to complete the programme.

The Lochgilphead students’ success was made possible thanks to the efforts of principal teacher for enterprise Fiona McBride and team advisers Colin MacLean and David Renwick, who gave up many lunchtimes to offer support.