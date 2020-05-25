Learn the Oide thing with music and Gaelic lessons

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Social distancing need not stop you from learning or brushing up on traditional music and Gaelic skills.

Arts organisation Fèisean nan Gàidheal has launched a new, free online music tuition service.

Under the banner of FèisTV and with funding from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Creative Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, a video series of traditional music lessons, at different levels, has been created in Gaelic and English to support those with no Gaelic, learners of the language and fluent Gaelic speakers.

The Oide (meaning tutor in Gaelic) series currently offers lessons in accordion, fiddle and Gaelic song, with more instruments available soon, thanks to further funding from the Scottish Government.

The lessons, suitable for all ages and abilities, are led by some of the most experienced traditional music tutors in the country including accordionist Ian Smith from folk band Trail West, fiddler Robbie Grieg who plays with electronic folk band INYAL and singers James Graham, Eilidh Cormack, a member of female singing trio SIAN, and Deirdre Graham.

With more than 70 video lessons at levels appropriate for beginners, intermediate and advanced learners, this resource will provide something for everyone, allowing people to continue their musical creativity or even learn a new skill during lockdown.

Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s chief executive Arthur Cormack said: ‘It was always our plan to develop our FèisTV resource to offer online music lessons in addition to live streaming of events. Normally these lessons will be part of a paid subscription service, but we are delighted to offer this new service for free at this time whilst people are at home and looking for activities to keep themselves going. We are grateful to the funders who have enabled us to develop this resource.’

Laura Nicolson, project officer at Fèisean nan Gàidheal, explained: ‘As part of the new programme #cleachdiaigantaigh, in which we are involved together with Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Comunn na Gàidhlig and other Gaelic organisations, Fèisean nan Gàidheal will deliver more live events online in the coming weeks. In the meantime we hope people will get enjoyment and new skills from the Oide video lessons.’

‘We welcome this resource which is extremely useful in supporting music tuition through the medium of Gaelic, added Steven Kellow, funding and project officer at Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

‘Fèisean nan Gàidheal and other groups have been working hard to produce resources through the #cleachdiaigantaigh/#useitathome initiative and we are grateful for the creative opportunities they have delivered at this challenging time.’

The Oide video lessons can be found online at tv.feisean.org.