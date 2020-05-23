Tarbert spruced up and ready for tee-off

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Members will come back – in good time – to a spruced up and tidy Glenralloch.

Maintenance and improvement work has carried on at Tarbert Golf Club in line with current guidelines.

The committee reports the course is in immaculate condition with greenkeeper Graham Prentice on top of things.

The greens were hollow-cored earlier in the year and are gradually filling in and some welcome heat and rain (not too much) will enhance the greens.

Other ‘rainy day’ jobs have been carried out by volunteer members, which has helped the overall appearance of the course.

Club secretary John MacNab successfully applied for the small business grant. This has helped club finances as membership is currently down by one third.

Typically, after receiving the grant, a major piece of machinery blew up which will cause some strain on club finances.

Bruce MacNab of Tarbert Golf Club said: ‘We continue to follow the guidelines as set out by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Golf Union so the course will remain closed until restrictions are lifted.

‘As soon as this happens, the course will open and competitions will commence. The club plans to reschedule all competitions on the fixture list wherever possible.’