Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – May 22, 2020

Bullying must stop

The Sturrock report on NHS Highland largely ignored Argyll and Bute. Now we find the bullying problem here is equally as bad.

The survey results have particular impact and resonance at this point in time, given the dedication of health and care staff during the coronavirus crisis.

This type of behaviour has been anecdotally reported for years, so is not a huge shock, but it is nonetheless disgraceful.

Apologies are of little use. Action is needed and the bullies must be confronted. That they were allowed to behave in this way for so long is the real shocker.

Their own managers have questions to answer. Why was this not nipped in the bud? Is there an ongoing lack of management training and support?

Whatever the reasons, it has to stop now.

A kind of magic

Minard folk were surprised to find themselves in the papers, on television and on the radio this week. They deserve the attention, but communities across Argyll equally merit praise for their kindness and community spirit.

Again, it comes as little surprise.

That’s the way we do it in Argyll.