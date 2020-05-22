Kilmartin teacher among three Argyll award contenders

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Three Argyll teachers have been shortlisted in the 2020 Scottish Education Awards.

Susan Carter of Kilmartin Primary and Paul Gallanagh from Dunoon Grammar School are two of the final three nominees for Teacher of the Year.

David Mitchell, also of Dunoon Grammar, is amongst the three finalists in the Head Teacher of the Year category.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Policy Lead for Education, said: ‘David, Susan and Paul are shining examples of the dedicated teaching staff throughout Argyll and Bute striving to make sure our children and young people have the best possible start in life.

‘I wish David, Susan and Paul all the very best when the winners are announced in November. As far as I’m concerned, they’re all winners.’

Susan Carter’s colleagues at Kilmartin Primary describe her as ‘inspiring and motivating’. Pupils think she is fun, creative and makes topics interesting, while parents feel she gets the best out of their children. She encourages them to think out of the box and gives the confidence to find their voice.

As one pupil put it: ‘She can make any hard work fun and believes in us all.’