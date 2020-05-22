Announcements – May 22, 2020

BIRTHS

MILLAR – Eoghan and Laura née Arthur are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Marsaili Barbara on March 27, 2020. Granddaughter to Robert Eric and Barbara, Lochgilphead and Michael and Pearl, Braidwood, Carluke. Cousin to Ailish, Anna, Ruairidh and Olivia.

PATERSON – Craig and Kyra would like to announce the quick but safe arrival at home of Blake Marc Martin Paterson on April 21, 2020. First grandson for Peter and Moyra Paterson, John and Nichola Lamont and the late Flora Paterson. A special thanks to all the midwives at Campbeltown Maternity Unit and Royal Alexandra Hospital and also the paramedics at the Scottish Ambulance Service. Both families are over the moon to welcome this special little boy.

DEATHS

ARMOUR – Peacefully at home, Knockdene, Campbeltown, on May 17, 2020, Margaret Clark Young, in her 89th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John Armour, formerly of High Knockrioch Farm, Campbeltown, much loved mother of Anne, Mary and Donald, loving grandmother of Lynsey, Shona, Neil, Mhairi, Iain, Craig and John and great-grandmother of Elsie. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

BARR – Peacefully, at home in Tayvallich and surrounded by her loving children, on Friday, May 15, 2020, Eileen Margaret Barr, née Unkles, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Oliver, adored mother to Rod, Iona, Colin, Graham and Ailsa, and cherished granny of Hannah, Kelvin, Nora and Ollie. She lived a long, adventurous and creative life and will be greatly missed by everyone. The private funeral took place on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Donations, if wished, can be made to the RNLI, Eileen’s favourite charity.

HARVEY – Suddenly at home Longrow, Campbeltown, on May 10, 2020, Neil McEachran Harvey, in his 74th year, formerly of Larachmor and Southend, dearly beloved husband of Catherine McLean, father of Steven, father-in-law of Kim and papa to Tamara, Laya, Steven, Peyton and Aubree. R.I.P. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MACVICAR – Suddenly but peacefully on May 14, 2020, in the attentive care of staff at Ardnahein Care Home, Dunoon. Niven, Barrachuile, Kilmichael Glassary, in his 100th year; the last surviving member of the family of Niven McVicar and Sarah Currie, both late of Knockalva. Loved and missed by his nine surviving nieces and nephews and wider family. One of life’s true characters, born with great spirit and determination and a sharp wit, hugely respected and admired by all who knew him. Private funeral and interment in accordance with current restrictions. A memorial service in celebration of Niven’s life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow. All correspondence to Caladh Funeral Services, 57 Marine Parade, Kirn, Dunoon, PA23 8HF.

MCMURCHY – Peacefully at home, 3 Drumore Gardens, Campbeltown, on May 17, 2020, Dorothy McMurchy, in her 71st year, dearly beloved mum of Susan and Fiona and a loving gran of Alan, Mason, Ciaran and Jess. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HAMILTON – The family of the late Agnes (Nancy) Hamilton of the Anchorage, Brenfield, Ardrishaig, who passed away suddenly on March 10, 2020, would like to belatedly offer our heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and community who attended the funeral and graveside, providing emotional support at this difficult time. We also thank those who were unable to attend, but conveyed sympathy, sent cards or donations in her memory, and helped in other ways. We are especially indebted to mum’s caregivers and NHS and ambulance staff for their excellent service and to Rev David Carruthers and her church friends and to D MacDonald Funeral Directors for supportive funeral care. Mum’s memory will be cherished by Catherine, Andy and Tracy in the USA, her grandsons, Jack, George and Jimmy and by the community she loved so well. A sum of £120.00 was raised for Diabetes UK and Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland in her memory. Thank you.

RONALD – The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the passing of their beloved Mum and Granny. Special thanks to the staff at Lorne Campbell Court for all of the care, support and friendship they provided. Thanks to the staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Community Nursing Team, Highland Parish Church, all at Craigowan Park and Shopper-Aide. Thanks also to Rev. Steve Fulcher for his comforting graveside service and to Kenneth Blair and family for their help and guidance. We would also like to thank all family and friends for their support over the years and to everyone who paid their respects on Betty’s final journey which was a great comfort to us at this difficult time.

MEMORIAMS

GILCHRIST – In loving memory of Malcolm (Shorty), who died May 20, 2012, loving husband, dad and granda.

You are always in our minds.

– Jean and family.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Caroline MacDonald (February 11, 1967 – May 23, 2019).

Loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.

Forever in our hearts.

– Calum, Iona and wee Calum.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Caroline MacDonald, who sadly and peacefully passed away on May 23, 2019.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

Always in our hearts

– Love Mum, Neil, Linda and Duncan.

MACDONALD – In memory of Caroline, who passed away May 23, 2019.

Always in our thoughts.

– Grampa John, Zigby and Patricia.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of my beautiful sister-in-law Caroline MacDonald, who sadly left us on May 23, 2019.

Always in our hearts.

– Jeanne and all her nephews and nieces.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Caroline, a dear sister-in-law and auntie.

Sadly missed by us all.

– Donald, Irene, Caitlin, Eoghan and Isla.

MCDOUGALL – In loving memory of our beloved mother and granny, Mary McDougall, who passed away May 27, 2010.

Always in our thoughts.

– Donald, Sandra, Joe, Jem, Katie and Alisdair.

MCGOUGAN – Respectfully remembering my best friend, Angus McGougan (The Cat), who left us on May 22, 2016.

Sadly missed along life’s rocky road.

– Welly.