A smidge optimistic, maybe?

This week our regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas from Tarbert considers a potential after-effect of lockdown. The starvation of the Highland Midge due to a lack of human blood.

As nice as the prospect might be, we think Ann might be erring on the hopeful side.

Mind you – perhaps we should be putting about the opposite. Anyone encouraged to come north by Boris Johnson’s somewhat confused messages should be told a midgie plague of biblical proportions is almost certain. For their own safety they should stay at home.

Mind you, a biblical plague is an annual occurrence anyway and by the time this edition comes out you probably won’t be able to read it for midges covering your eyes while colonising your ears and feasting on any other area of exposed flesh.

These policitians are missing a trick. All they need is the Highland Midge.

If ever there was an incentive for staying indoors.