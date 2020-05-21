Your Pictures – May 15, 2020
This week’s photograph was submitted by Rhiannon Dempsey who said: ‘I wanted to submit this shot of the full moon I took on May 6 from my garden in Lochgilphead.
‘I just thought it might be nice to have a local shot of the last super moon of 2020.’
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk