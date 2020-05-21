Young Lochgilphead entrepreneurs need YOU

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A group of senior pupils from Lochgilphead Joint Campus are urging the people of Argyll and Bute to help them in their bid to become Young Enterprise Scotland’s Company of the Year.

The school’s ‘B-Eco’ team is one of 15 regional finalists competing for the coveted title in this year’s Festival of Enterprise – but they need public votes to succeed.

The team is made up of S6 pupils Iona McCulloch, Lucie Konicova, Amy Owen and Julieann Small. Together they have been making handmade candles using 100 per cent pure organic beeswax as part of the school’s Young Enterprise programme.

The young entrepreneurs aim to provide customers with a unique product that is high quality and sustainable. They are passionate about the environment and believe that the world would benefit if everyone made small changes.

Urging the public to get behind the team, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘What a tremendous achievement it is for this team of talented young people make it through to the final. They have worked incredibly hard to get their business up and running and to make it the success it’s become.

‘Their fate is essentially in your hands though.

‘This is a People’s Choice Award so they really need everyone to come together and vote for them. Voting only take a few minutes and you could help them get the recognition they deserve.’

To vote for the Lochgilphead team, visit the Young Enterprise Scotland website. Voting closes on Monday June 1.

The winners will be announced at a ‘virtual’ Festival of Enterprise 2020 event on Tuesday June 2, and will represent Scotland at the virtual UK finals on Wednesday June 17.