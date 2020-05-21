By sticking at it, we can save lives…

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

As the national effort continues to slow the spread of coronavirus, it’s important to acknowledge the part everyone in Scotland has played in helping save lives.

The restrictions placed on our day-to-day lives have undoubtedly been tough. People are experiencing the loss of social interaction, loss of livelihoods and, for some, the loss of health or a loved one.

But the measures remain necessary to stop coronavirus and it’s vital the nation continues to help in the fight against this pandemic.

Every part of Scotland will be affected by this virus and the situation we face is serious. However, as we’ve seen, by people doing the right thing, together we can reduce the impact, flatten the curve and save lives.

Not following guidance – or lifting restrictions too soon – could result in many more people becoming ill or dying, and risk our NHS being overwhelmed.

It’s important to remain aware of the symptoms of coronavirus and latest guidance. These can be found at www.nhsinform.scot

If you have symptoms you think may be coronavirus, do not leave your home for seven days. If you are in a household with someone else who has symptoms, you should not leave your home for 14 days, even if you remain symptom free.

If you start to display symptoms during those 14 days, you should stay at home for seven days from the date symptoms begin. By doing so, you will help control the spread of the virus.

If you need to go out for exercise or shopping, keep two metres apart at all times – that’s roughly the length of a double bed or two shopping trolleys – and wash your hands as soon as you get home.

Regularly washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds reduces the risk of catching and spreading the virus. It’s also important to avoid touching your face.

Scotland’s National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said: ‘People across the country have done a great job of following the advice to stay at home and I’d like to say thank you for everything you’re doing.

‘We don’t underestimate how hard it has been, but every single life is precious. That is why we need people to stick at it and continue to follow the guidance to slow the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and our loved ones.

‘The Scottish Government is working day and night to do the very best it can for the people of Scotland during the pandemic, guided by the latest scientific and medical advice.

‘While there are some early signs the lead indicators may be flattening off, or not accelerating as they were, it’s important to stress the situation remains serious. That’s why our message continues to be ‘stay at home’.

‘If we remove measures too early, that will crumble. We need to be very, very cautious as we move forward. We are in it for a long haul and it’s important to stress everyone needs to play their part.

‘There has been no bigger ask of the nation, but every time you follow the latest advice, you’re helping us save lives. I’d appeal to you to continue to do the right thing.’

For information on the latest guidance visit www.gov.scot/coronavirus. If you have a health concern, visit www.nhsinform.scot