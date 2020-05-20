Julie Lusk appointed Argyll and Bute chief social work officer​

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is pleased to announce that Julie Lusk has been appointed chief social work officer which she will undertake in addition to her role of head of adult services (mental health, learning disability, addictions and lifelong conditions).

Pippa Milne Argyll and Bute Council chief executive said: ‘I’d like to welcome the appointment of Julie Lusk as Argyll and Bute’s chief social work officer. Julie brings extensive experience to the post and I look forward to working with her.’

Julie is a qualified social worker with more than 20 years’ experience as a senior manager and head of service across social work, voluntary and the private sector including working closely with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) mental health services. She has a broad range of knowledge working across all areas of social work including out of hours emergency social care services, children’s service and criminal justice.

Ms Lusk said: ‘It is a privilege to be appointed as chief social work officer for Argyll and Bute. I look forward to providing professional social work leadership and guidance across the organisation to ensure that we continue to provide the best outcomes for people who are using our services and to support a culture that will enable leadership, professional development and vision for our workforce”.

Julie is currently vice chairperson of the adult social care committee for Social Work Scotland and works in conjunction with the Scottish Government, COSLA and other Health and Social Care Partnerships to deliver and improve outcomes for people accessing adult health and social care services.

Joanna Macdonald, chief officer, Argyll and Bute HSCP said: ‘The role of chief social work officer is an important role in the HSCP. The care and support services that are in place serve our most vulnerable people living in Argyll and Bute.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alex Taylor, previous chief social work officer, for his many years of outstanding dedication to social work services across Argyll and Bute and I wish him a healthy, long and happy retirement when it comes.

‘I am really pleased to welcome Julie Lusk into the role. Julie has outstanding knowledge and experience of social care and health and her leadership will be a real asset to Argyll and Bute.’