VE Day remembered – 75 years on
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Coronavirus restrictions meant street parties could not be held, but many people safely celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day in a socially-distanced way.
As the anniversary fell on Friday May 8, there were quiet moments of respectful remembrance, too, across Mid Argyll and Tarbert.