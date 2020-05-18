VE Day remembered – 75 years on

Bel Hawson created quite a stir in Ardrishaig as she donned her granny's dress and raided her retro box in honour of VE day on Friday May 8. Bel said she 'wanted to do something to make people smile' and certainly turned plenty of heads as she cycled through the village on her vintage bike.

Coronavirus restrictions meant street parties could not be held, but many people safely celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day in a socially-distanced way.

As the anniversary fell on Friday May 8, there were quiet moments of respectful remembrance, too, across Mid Argyll and Tarbert.

