News from the districts – May 15, 2020

Ardfern

Online art classes continue to thrive around Ardfern, inspired and led by Hannah Tofts.

Last week’s artwork theme drew some fantastic cake-related creations, and the theme for next week – to be submitted by Monday May 18 – will be ‘Spring fruit or veg’.

Keep up with the art gallery on the Craignish Community Facebook page.

Argyll and Bute

Do you have a phone, tablet or laptop sitting in a drawer unused and gathering dust that could be recycled for use by families and individuals in need?

Argyll and Bute Council’s Community Learning team would welcome any donations to the Digital Connections project.

Your disused tech could help families and individuals in need to become digitally connected, which could be invaluable for staying in touch with family and friends, for well-being and learning, as well as helping with everyday tasks such as shopping, ordering prescriptions and banking.

To donate or find out more, contact the team via the ‘ABC Community Learning – Mid Argyll and Tarbert’ Facebook page.

Inveraray

An Suidhe applications open

The latest period has opened to apply for grants of up to £9,000 from the An Suidhe Wind Farm community fund.

Community groups and charities can apply covering the areas of Inveraray, Furnace, Dalavich or Eredine. Applications should be submitted by October 5, and forms and information can be found at www.foundationscotland.org.uk/programmes/an-suidhe

For further information contact Foundation Scotland on 0131 524

0300 or communitybenefit@foundationscotland.org.uk by email.

Inveraray rainbow prizes

The winners of Inveraray Community Council’s ‘paint a rainbow’ competion have been announced.

Youngsters were invited to paint their rainbow for display on the protective timber fencing around Inveraray Community Centre.

In first place was Josh Macdougall, with Ryan McCulloch second and Kayla Wilson third.

Inveraray Community Council convenor Linda Divers said: ‘I’m glad I didn’t need to judge as they were all great and really brighten up the fence. Thanks to Inveraray surgery and DJ and Jacquie for prizes. Well done to all the youngsters.’

Cairndow

While coronavirus movement restrictions remain in place, some aspects of life are, little by little, creeping back. One such development is at the Cairndow Here We Are centre, next to the Tree Shop.

Cairndow Post Office, housed within Here We Are, is to re-open on Tuesday May 19. The post office will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 12.30pm.