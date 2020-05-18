Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – May 15, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Too late?

Rumour has it the UK government will bring in a 14-day quarantine for some – but not all – airline passengers at the end of this month. As this week’s front page story relates, other countries have been doing it for a while. Are we shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted?

We’ll get through it

Last Friday’s VE Day remembrance and celebrations offered a welcome distraction from coronavirus and lockdown, at least for a wee while.

In these strange and, for many, distressing times it is important to remember we have been through difficult times in the past. May 8 1945 marked the end – in Europe at least – of a hard and brutal six year war which took its toll on the lives of families in the UK and across the world.

No wonder folk celebrated when the Nazis surrendered in Germany.

We’re nowhere near ready to celebrate just yet, and coronavirus will be with us for a while to come, but at least we know we’ll get through this together.

And, in that vein, we want to hear all your stories of good deeds, kindnesses and imaginative thinking as the coronavirus crisis continues. Send them, along with any photographs, to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk