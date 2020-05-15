Army testing unit due to set up in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

If you are an essential worker forced to self-isolate, help could be on its way.

A mobile army COVID-19 testing unit is travelling around Argyll and Bute and if you meet the criteria, you can now apply for an appointment for yourself and your household to get tested.

Find out if you qualify and get more information on the UK Government website

The mobile testing unit is planning to be in Lochgilphead on Friday May 15 and Saturday May 16.

Due to the nature of the work carried out by the army, these plans could change at very short notice.

The advice by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is to check its website on Friday morning to ensure that the testing unit is on location in the town.