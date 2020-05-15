A lifeline parcel – unless you live in Minard

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A woman from Minard has been left disappointed after a supermarket failed to deliver on its promise to deliver a special lockdown food package.

On its website, Aldi says of its food parcel: ‘We’ll deliver it straight to your door with full contactless delivery for self-isolators.’

As an asthma sufferer self-isolating, Minard resident Tracey Ferguson thought this was a great idea to take the pressure off she and her partner, a key worker in forestry doing 12-hour shifts.

Tracey placed the online order on Friday April 17 for the £24.99 box, containing essentials including handwash, toilet paper, chocolate, UHT milk, part-baked rolls, canned goods, rice, pasta, sauces, tea/coffee and biscuits.

It was supposed to be delivered by April 22, but didn’t turn up so Tracey checked the courier website, which advised it was unable to deliver the package, adding ‘You must take action’.

Tracey repeatedly tried to contact Aldi customer services by phone and email.

‘After several attempts they picked up the phone once, but put me on hold then disappeared,’ said Tracey.

She was eventually told her money would not be refunded until the package was returned by the courier.

Tracey told them the courier hadn’t tried to deliver in the first place.

Shortly after the Argyllshire Advertiser contacted Aldi for comment, on May 8 and after weeks of frustration Tracey received a full refund, a £20 online voucher as a ‘goodwill gesture’ and an apology.

Later, in an official response, an Aldi spokesperson said: ‘We apologise that the service Ms Ferguson received fell short of our usual high standards.

‘We have spoken to her to organise a full refund and will raise this with our delivery partner.’

Tracey concluded: ‘I know it’s not a good time and everyone’s under pressure, but I worked in customer services for 32 years and you just don’t treat customers like this. Maybe that’s why it’s annoying me so much.

‘The money’s important, but it’s more about the principle.’