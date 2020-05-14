Cara’s shining rainbow

Joanna Green from Ardrishaig sent us this poem, written by her seven-year-old daughter Cara.

When Cara’s granny saw her poem, entitled ‘A rainbow’s shine’, she suggested readers of the paper might enjoy seeing it, to spread some rainbow hope and cheer.

A rainbow’s shine

A rainbow’s shine would make yours and mine

run to each other.

A rainbow’s colour is

just like this

It’s red, orange, yellow and green

Then there’s purple, blue and violet

Oh! A rainbow’s shine. Oh! Oo!

A rainbow’s shine for you!