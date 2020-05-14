Appeal for fabric and thread as demand grows for Mid Argyll scrubs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Volunteers sewing protective scrubs for health workers are so busy they need fresh donations of fabric and thread.

Leader of the ‘Let’s Get Scrubbing for the NHS’ group Nikki Thompson said: ‘In the past week alone our volunteers have made 150 sets of scrubs plus bags – which makes a total of 350 sets so far.’

The much-needed protective clothing is heading for Ardfenaig care home in Ardrishaig, Tarbert Surgery, Glasgow’s Gartnavel Hospital and Kintyre Care Homes, while supplies already sent to Mid Argyll and Campbeltown hospitals have been topped up.

Nikki added: ‘Not too shabby for a bunch of home sewers in Mid Argyll.’

As demand rises, the biggest challenge for the group is sourcing fabric and thread.

‘We are looking for nice lengths of fabric, fresh duvet covers and flat sheets,’ explained Nikki. ‘Preferably rich colours or patterns in most colours except white, cream or pale pastels as they tend to be see-through.’

If you have something you would like to donate, contact the group via the ‘Let’s Get Scrubbing For Our Mid Argyll NHS’ Facebook page.