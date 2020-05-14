Announcements – May 15, 2020

BIRTHS

MACLEAN – Charles and Morven would like to announce the birth of Siobhan’s little sister Seonaid Helen Catriona born at Campbeltown Hospital on March 26, 2020. Thanks to all local midwives but especially Helen Fairbairn for her love and support.

MILLAR – Eoghan and Laura née Arthur are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Marsaili Barbara on March 27, 2020. Granddaughter to Robert Eric and Barbara, Lochgilphead and Michael and Pearl, Braidwood, Carluke. Cousin to Eilish, Anna, Ruairidh and Olivia.

RAMSAY – Stephen and Carol are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Gregor on April 20, 2020. Perfect little brother for Lyle. Special thanks to midwives at Campbeltown Maternity and Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley in these very challenging times. Both families are over the moon.

DIAMOND WEDDING

NEWLANDS – FLETCHER – On Friday, May 20, 1960 at the Argyll Arms Hotel, Campbeltown by the late Rev John Cormack, Hugh to Bertha. Best wishes from the family at home and Canada.

DEATHS

CONNER – Wylie Conner, age 77, formerly of Campbeltown, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Bradford Royal Infirmary. Much loved and devoted husband of Janet Conner, loving father to David and Stuart and proud Pops to Finlay and Ailsa. The funeral will be held on May 27, 2020 at Dewsbury Crematorium, close family only due to current restrictions. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

MACVICAR – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig on May 8, 2020, Margaret (Nurse) MacVicar, in her 100th year, late of 8 Seaside Park, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Archibald and dearly loved mother of Donald, and mother-in-law of Moira. Adored granny of Colin, Mairi, Alistair and Kirsty. Great-granny of Patrick and Sophia. Dear sister of the late Colina and Katie. A good neighbour and dear friend to many in the local area. A private family service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Thursday May 14, 2020.

MCDONALD – Peacefully at home, 106 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, on May 12, 2020, George Stirrat McDonald, in his 80th year, dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Angela, Stuart and Fiona, father-in-law of Archie, Jane and Davie, loving grandfather of Paul, Graeme, Julie, Gavin, Danielle, Nicole, Brad, Mitch, Rio and Bailey and great-grandfather of Arran. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

RONALD – Peacefully at home 31 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on May 12, 2020, Elizabeth Bruce McMurchy McKinven, in her 86th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Archie Ronald, formerly of Largiebaan, Southend, much loved mother of Archibald, Charles, Neil and the late James, loving granny of Iain, Mairi, Eilidh, Cameron, Beth and James. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

WILSON – Peacefully at home, 9 Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown on May 5, 2020, Mary Campbell Watt Mauchline, in her 82nd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh Wilson, much loved mum of William, Robert, Hugh and James and a loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – Cathie and the family of Tom would like to thank the congregation of the Highland Parish Church for all the cards, thoughts and prayers on his passing. Much appreciated and so many happy memories. We would also like to thank all at Woodlands for the cards. It is much appreciated. God bless.

MACIVER – Sheena, John and Stuart would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all the cards, phone calls and messages received after the sad passing of Archie. Thanks to the staff at Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon and the doctors and nurses at ward J North of the Inverclyde Royal hospital for all their care. Thanks to the Rev David Carruthers for his comforting words at the graveside, Morna for the lovely floral tributes and to the cemetery staff for their assistance. Finally, grateful thanks to the firm of Donald MacDonald undertakers for all their guidance, care and attention.

SHAW – The family would like to thank everyone for their many kind expressions of sympathy following the sad passing of Margaret. Special thanks to Carrgomm, District Nurses and staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital for all the kindness and care shown to Margaret over the years. Thanks also to Rev. Hilda Smith and Roddy MacDonald and staff for a very personal service at such a difficult time.

WILSON – The family of the late Mary Wilson would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy they received following the death of their beloved Mum. Special thanks to the Macmillan and community nurses who provided Mary with the care and support required that enabled her to be at home in her final days with her family by her side. Thanks also to Rev. William Crossan for his comforting graveside service and to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional guidance. They would also like to thank Ian and neighbours for their support to Mary over the years and to everyone who paid their respects to Mary on her final journey which was a great comfort to the family at this difficult time.

MEMORIAMS

SLOSS – In loving memory of Christopher, who died May 16, 2010.

Years have gone since you were here,

But in our eyes there is still a tear,

In our hearts you will always stay,

We love and miss you every day.

– Mum.

SLOSS – In memory of Christopher, who died May 16, 2010.

To us he was someone special,

Someone set apart,

His memory will live forever,

Engraved within our hearts.

– Gran, Granda, sister Pamela and brother Daniel.

SLOSS – In loving memory of Christopher who was taken from us on May 16, 2010.

Gone from our sight but never from our hearts,

Love and miss you loads.

– Love auntie Caroline and uncle Tam and family.