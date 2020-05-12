Dirt biker Jordan’s on a rowing mission for dad

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A young Dunoon man is rowing five kilometres on his indoor rowing machine every day during May to raise money for Spinal Injuries Scotland.

Jordan Doherty’s fundraising feat was inspired by the support his dad Sean received after a 2015 motocross accident which left him paralysed from the chest down.

Jordan, himself a motocross rider and originally from Helensburgh, which is where his dad lives, has already raised £1,500 on his Just Giving page.

He said: ‘The team at the spinal ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital were amazing. The surgeons, the nurses, the physios all do their absolute best to get you back to as much normality as they can.’

To donate, search ‘Jordan’s Row 5k A Day For The Month of May‘ on the Just Giving website. And you can follow Jordan’s progress on his Facebook page.