A parade of thanks in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Flashing lights and blasting horns on the streets of Lochgilphead in days not so long ago would have been met with more than a little annoyance.

But in these unusual times, the spectacle was greeted with cheers of support as an impressive array of vehicles from local companies headed to Mid Argyll Hospital to salute NHS staff and other key workers.

The event on Thursday April 30 was part of the now-weekly ‘Clap for Carers’ which recognises the work of people looking after us during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking part were West Coast Motors, Coille Haulage, Mellex, Macleod Construction, D A Macdonald Contractors, Peter McKerral and Co and Stag Garage.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service also had vehicles out in support.

Robert MacKay of West Coast Motors said: ‘We had a really good turnout. It was great to see so many companies taking part.

‘Even though there were some people lining the streets to watch, everyone followed social distancing rules.

‘It was a great sight to see, especially the hospital staff taking a few moments to come out to receive our thanks.’

We welcome your photographs and videos as people recognise key workers each Thursday at 8pm. Send your photographs and video by email to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk.

Photos by Alison Litster