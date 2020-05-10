Views sought on life during lockdown

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Residents of Argyll and Bute are being urged to give their views on life in Scotland under the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Argyll and Bute MSP, Michael Russell said the Scottish Government has published a new paper called ‘Test, Trace, Isolate, Support’, which sets out the next phase.

While lockdown has reduced the number of infectious cases the virus continues to pose a serious threat to public health, he said.

The testing and tracing strategy will work alongside other measures, including physical distancing, hand washing and the use of face coverings, he said.

Thousands of ‘contact tracing’ staff are also to be taken on, and new digital tools including an app are being developed.

Mr Russell said: ‘The decisions on how we come out of lockdown will affect all of us – and so it’s important that these decisions are made as openly and collaboratively as possible, with councils, businesses, unions, public services and community groups in Argyll and Bute.

‘The Scottish Government has launched an online forum that gives people the opportunity to offer their reflections on lockdown restrictions – and I’d urge everyone in Argyll and Bute to share any ideas they have on how we should move forward.

‘There are no easy answers – but it is right for the Scottish Government to keep people up-to-date and be clear about the factors that inform decision making, and I’d encourage everyone in Argyll and Bute to continue reading the official guidance and information published.

‘For now, the advice for people in Argyll and Bute remains the same – staying at home and only making essential journeys is saving lives. Keeping physical distance in the limited circumstances when you have to be around people and continuing to regularly wash your hands are still the best way to reduce your risk of infection.

‘Everyone in Argyll and Bute has a part to play in combating this virus, and while I understand that these measures are difficult for all of us, they are saving lives and protecting our NHS.’

To give ideas, go to https://www.ideas.gov.scot/covid-19-a-framework-for-decision-making

The ‘Test, Trace, Isolate, Support’ document:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-test-trace-isolate-support/

COVID-19 – Framework for Decision-Making: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-framework-decision-making-further-information/