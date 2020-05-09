Lochgilphead survivor’s plea – ‘please stick by COVID-19 rules’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A Lochgilphead woman who contracted COVID-19 says she was ‘lucky to survive’ and has urged people to abide by social distancing rules.

Julie Gallacher is not one to seek the limelight, but felt she needed to speak out.

The 54-year-old mum and grandmother had no underlying problems, yet ended up in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and spent five days on oxygen fighting coronavirus.

Medics told her she could have picked it up from anywhere – a letter or parcel or even from products she bought.

Julie said: ‘I was very cautious, wore gloves when I went shopping and sanitised my hands when leaving shops and cleaned the products I purchased.’

She spent two weeks before contracting the virus in social isolation, away from contact with any family or friends.

When she became unwell, X-ray and blood results confirmed she had COVID-19 and as it took hold Julie said: ‘I genuinely thought I was going to die. It was a horrible feeling as I felt so alone and I couldn’t take anything with me.’

While she spent those five days on oxygen fighting the disease, Julie’s family and friends were left worried sick, unable to go near her.

Now clear of the virus and recovering, Julie drove home the message: ‘Please, please abide by the rules set out concerning social distancing. The virus is here and anyone could catch it.

‘I’m lucky to survive and be able to share my story.’

She added: ‘I would like to thank the Mid Argyll Hospital for everything, Jackie the nurse sat with me for three hours and Kelly stood outside the door to assist. Dr Harris acted really quickly and was so professional and caring.

‘I would also like to thank the paramedics who took me to Queen Elizabeth in Glasgow. The care at the hospital was fantastic and I can’t thank them enough.

‘I would also like to thank my family and friends for everything. They have been so kind, making sure I’m okay daily.’