Raise a glass to end of European war

A simple, respectful wreath-laying ceremony by Royal British Legion Scotland members in Inveraray will be one of the ways the 75th anniversary of VE Day will be remembered in Argyll.

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day, meanwhile, was to have had VE Day as the theme for the annual event on June 13, before coronavirus caused its cancellation.

Armed Forces Day committee chairman Geordie Rhodick, however, said: ‘As the theme this year was to be VE Day 75th anniversary, may I ask that all raise a glass, cuppa or whatever you have in your hand to this on Friday May 8 at 3pm, no matter where you are.’

Victory in Europe Day, generally known as VE Day, is a day commemorating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday May 8, 1945.

This meant the end of almost six years of European war for the United Kingdom, though the brutal conflict in the Far East continued for another three months – until shortly after the US dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in early August 1945. Victory over Japan (VJ Day) is marked on August 15.

